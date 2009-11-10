Jennifer Lopez Sues Ex-Husband For Making Movie With "Revealing" Footage

Have you heard the one about Jennifer Lopez, her ex-husband and the personal home videos?



Guess what? It involves a lawsuit.

Lopez’s first husband is the writer of a movie called “How I Married Jennifer Lopez: The JLo and Ojani Noa Story,” according to a complaint filed by Lopez and reviewed by Courthouse News.

Pictured are Lopez and Noa in less-litigious times.

A filmmaker working with Noa, Ed Meyer, says he has more than 11 hours of footage of Lopez in which she supposedly appears “in revealing lack of clothing, and in sexual situations, especially in the hotel room footage from … [their] honeymoon.” Meyer also claims the movie is a “parody” and he was casting for it in late October.

Not surprisingly, Lopez does not want the footage released and her attorney told Meyer that he and Noa are in violation of a non-disclosure agreement that requires Noa not disclose intimate details about Lopez. Emails went back and forth between Meyer and Lopez’s attorney, which conluded with Meyer saying, “I don’t even need to litigate this in the court system, as I can litigate this in the media.”

Meyer now finds himself in the court system, where he will defend a $10 million dollar lawsuit alleging invasion of privacy, violation of publicity rights and breach of contract.

Sometimes being a celebrity is difficult, especially when it involves ex-husbands looking to make a cash. Celebrity divorces, therefore, should all include clauses that require the former spouses to spend one last (supervised) evening together destroying every picture and video created during the relationship.

The Courthouse News story with full details about the history of Lopez and Noa is here.

