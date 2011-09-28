Jennifer Lopez Splurges Almost $18 Million On A Hamptons Home

Photo: Shuttershock

Jenny goes back to the block – the Hamptons block, that is.Jennifer Lopez, better known as JLo, is known for everything from her acting and dancing talents to her flourishing musical career. From the 1997 film Selena to The Wedding Planner and Monster-in-Law, JLo continues to star in hit romantic-comedies on the big screen! This actor/singer/dancer/television producer (and more!) started her musical career in 1999 with the release of her debut album On the 6 and continues into 2011 with her hit song “On the Floor.” She is even part of the judging panel for American Idol. In short, this Latino beauty has definitely made a name for herself.



JLo, like many other celebrities, definitely has an interested in real estate. Recently, Miss Lopez has had her eye on a multimillion dollar Hampton home. It is not a surprise to see that the new Lopez home was purchased for nearly $18 million. As we have all seen lately, there are definitely two different real estate markets—one that is flourishing (the luxury real estate market) and one that is suffering (the average Joe market). Fortunately for celebrities, they are operating in the flourishing market.

JLo’s new home is over 15,000 square-feet and is complete with 7 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms in a stunning three stories, accessible by the elevator. Yes, JLo’s new Hampton pad has an elevator! Furthermore, the home features a large swimming pool and incredible beach views. The new home has beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of windows to show off the splendid surroundings. Plus, the home has multiple fireplaces, two of which are outside making the home perfect for entertaining.

Clearly, JLo, like other celebrities, is not experiencing the effects of the recession. Instead, the celebrities continue to buy and sell as usual in the luxury real estate market. Now the newly single Ms. JLo has a beautiful new home with an unbeatable location in none other than the Hamptons. She is truly living the high life.

