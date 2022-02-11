Every Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy, ranked from worst to best

10. “Gigli” (2003)

It should come as no surprise that “Gigli” ranks last on this list . Jennifer Lopez may have met Ben Affleck while working on this film, but fate really should’ve picked a different catalyst.

Nothing about it is romantic, funny, or even remotely entertaining at all.

The official description of the film describes Affleck’s Larry as a “small-time street hood” and Lopez’s Ricki as a “tough gal gangster” who are forced to work together on a job that goes “wildly out of control.”

It’s conveniently unspecific because if viewers knew they were going to have to watch a developmentally delayed man get kidnapped, another get callously murdered midsentence, and same-sex attraction treated as a joke all in the same film, no one would have watched it long enough to even bother nominating it for Razzies.