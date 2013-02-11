Jennifer Lopez Poked Fun At CBS' Wardrobe Malfunction Memo

Jennifer Lopez shows off a lot of leg in an Anthony Vaccarello dress.

CBS’ wardrobe memo didn’t scare Jennifer Lopez. The singer showed up at the 55th annual Grammys wearing an Anthony Vaccarello dress that showed off a lot of leg. The outfit brings to mind images of Angelina Jolie’s Oscar dress from last year.



The last time Lopez created such a stir at the Grammys was in 2000 when she wore a low-cut green Versace gown that dipped down to her stomach.

Earlier last week, an internal CBS memo leaked warning talent to avoid “thong type costumes” and asking that “buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered.”

When Lopez took the stage with singer Pitbull to present, she addressed her bare leg.

“As you can see, I read the memo,” said Lopez. “Whatever you’re wearing, or not wearing, this party is worldwide.” Watch the clip below:

