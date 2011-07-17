Why Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Will Make A Lot Of People A Lot of Money

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, her husband of seven years, announced yesterday that they’ll divorce.



It’s stunning news — and not just because their partnership seemed decidedly less dramatic than Lopez’s previous two marriages.

It’s also a shock because Lopez is in the midst of a career renaissance that required no small contributions from Anthony.

The most obvious example: “Q’viva! The Chosen,” billed as a Latin American singing competition search on the scale of “American Idol.”

It’s to be produced by Simon Fuller, whose XIX Entertainment turns out “Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance” — and it’s to star Lopez and Anthony as judges.

The ex-couple has already confirmed that the show will go ahead as planned.

So Fuller and whatever distributor nabs it will cash in on viewers’ eagerness to see the exes sit and work together.

“American Idol,” too, will benefit from Lopez’s personal issues (though we doubt you’ll be seeing any more of Anthony’s informal coaching drop-ins on the competition.)

Just days ago, Lopez finally confirmed that she will return for a second year on the show (and some outlets have suggested that Anthony was against the decision).

Since “Idol,” which premieres each January, will most likely hit the air before “Q’Viva!”, it’s the Fox stronghold that will first offer full, regular access to Lopez.

And of course, at the risk of being crass — Lopez herself will draw huge success from the split.

It’s not just about publicity: divorce, for an artist like Lopez, will likely lead to a high-profile album, a ramping-up of movie roles and (we wouldn’t bet against this one) a memoir deal.

