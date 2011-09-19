Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reunite, Courteney Cox And David Arquette Collaborate -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

Photo: celebrity-gossip.net
- “Modern Family” was the big winner at last night’s Emmys, snagging five awards including best comedy.
- “Mad Men” didn’t go home empty handed, either — after essentially getting shut down the rest of the show, the AMC juggernaut took home the award for best drama.
- Sadly, Steve Carell will never win an Emmy award for his work as Michael Scott on “The Office,” after six nominations.
- Alec Baldwin boycotted the event after a “News of the World” sketch was cut (Fox is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s company).
- Exes Courtney Cox and David Arquette (who debuts on “Dancing With the Stars” tonight) are collaborating on a sitcom pilot tentatively titled “10 Years” (that sounds exactly like “Friends”).
- And speaking of mature-ex moments, Jennifer Lopez was on hand to celebrate Marc Anthony’s birthday this weekend.
