Citigroup Loves Jennifer Lopez's New Fashion Line

Although Jennifer Lopez’s last foray into fashion was a flop, investors should expect something different this time, according to Citi.



Analyst Deborah Weinswig reiterated a buy rating on Kohl’s, which will carry the new Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony clothing line. The fashion line is expected to bring a younger demographic into Kohl’s and draw shoppers to more expensive items. Moreover, the clothes look good:

We were impressed with the fashion content of the Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony lines in apparel and believe that they fill a unique niche at Kohl’s.

The Jennifer Lopez assortment is a strong representation of her style and includes several novelty looks, including faux fur, animal prints, and sequins, that are ontrend and should compel customers to buy. We believe that these styles will appeal to a wide audience, and the assortment is priced competitively given the fashion content. The colour scheme is on-trend and features a broad neutral palette with some accents of colour. Key items include a Reversible Faux Fur Vest for $63, a Sequin Crop Top for $63, and a Leopard Shirred Tunic for $30.

The Marc Anthony collection held true to his style, with a black, purple, grey, and white colour scheme featured prominently in the assortment. While the Jennifer Lopez collection will generally carry more mass appeal, we believe that the MarcAnthony collection will appeal to an urban, contemporary niche customer. We believe that the fashion content represents a significant improvement from KSS’ Apt. 9 contemporary collection, which is offered at a lower price point. Key items from the collection include a Military Trench Coat for $129.99, graphic tees for $21.99, and boots for $67.49-$89.99.