Will Katy Perry Be The Next To Play Marilyn Monroe? Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Jennifer Lopez hit Hawaii for Thanksgiving and brought along her new, younger boyfriend Casper Smart (who couldn’t have a more childlike name).
- But Smart might be in trouble for drag racing.
- Meanwhile, Jane Krakowski of “30 Rock” and her adorable family took in the Macy’s parade.
- Kris Humphries’s ex-girlfriend would like to chime in and let you know that Humphries told her she was way prettier than Kim Kardashian.
- Bethenny Frankel’s talk show failed to sell — it’s back to the drawing board.
- And Harvey Weinstein says he’s planning a stage version of “My Week With Marilyn” and he’d like Katy Perry to star.
