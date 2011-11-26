Will Katy Perry Be The Next To Play Marilyn Monroe? Here's Your Daily Gossip

Megan Angelo
  • Jennifer Lopez hit Hawaii for Thanksgiving and brought along her new, younger boyfriend Casper Smart (who couldn’t have a more childlike name).  
  • But Smart might be in trouble for drag racing.  
  • Meanwhile, Jane Krakowski of “30 Rock” and her adorable family took in the Macy’s parade.  
  • Kris Humphries’s ex-girlfriend would like to chime in and let you know that Humphries told her she was way prettier than Kim Kardashian.  
  • Bethenny Frankel’s talk show failed to sell — it’s back to the drawing board.  
  • And Harvey Weinstein says he’s planning a stage version of “My Week With Marilyn” and he’d like Katy Perry to star.

