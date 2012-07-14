Jennifer Lopez Is Leaving 'American Idol'

Photo: S. Bukley/Shutterstock.com

Just one day after Steven Tyler announced his exit from “American Idol,” fellow judge Jennifer Lopez has decided to follow suit after two years as judge on the hit Fox reality show.The singer told Ryan Seacrest she would not return for a third season on his radio show Friday morning.



“I honestly feel the time has come to get back to do what I do. I have put it on hold because I love Idol so much,” said Lopez. “It’s just one of those special things you just don’t want to walk away from.”

As for JLo’s replacement, rumours are circulating that singer Mariah Carey may join “Idol.”

The only remaining judge left at the moment is Randy Jackson, who is the only judge present since the show’s inception, but he may soon step down as well.

