Jennifer Lopez Interrupts An Interview To Take An Exciting Call

Jennifer Lopez was in the middle of an in-studio radio interview with Washington D.C.’s Hot 99.5 when one of her “people” interrupts to hand her a cell phone.



The call was good news — J.LO finds out she got cast in a movie and the star can’t contain her excitement.

“I just got this movie I wanted!” Lopez squeals after getting off the phone. “It’s a great role and a lot of people wanted it. For a little actress like me that’s a big deal!”

Watch it all go down below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.