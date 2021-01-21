People are calling Jennifer Lopez 'self-serving' after she slipped in a reference to her own song during her inauguration performance

Rob Carr/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performed during Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

After reciting part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, Lopez sang, “Let’s get loud.”

Many people on Twitter made fun of Lopez for referencing her 2000 single during the performance.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Lopez took the stage at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday to sing “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” â€” as well as a line from one of her own songs.

Near the end of her mashup performance, the Grammy nominee recited the final words of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish â€” “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” â€” just before belting out, “Let’s get loud.”

The notable moment was a clear reference to Lopez’s signature song “Let’s Get Loud,” which was included on her debut album and released as a single in 2000.

Viewers immediately took notice.

Many people â€” like author Saeed Jones and NBC reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt â€” simply found it amusing, while others mocked the decision as “cringe” or “self-serving.”

No, J. Lo did not just throw in a quick “LET’S GET LOUD.” LOLOLOLOL. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 20, 2021

I am absolutely losing my mind at J.Lo adding "Let's Get Loud" into her performance …. — Kalhan (@KalhanR) January 20, 2021

Jlo’s performance was so cringe why did she have to throw in her let’s get loud lyric ???? — Carol G (@bntzcmoney) January 20, 2021

Did JLo just throw a self-serving "let's get loud" into Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land? Seriously??? — Steph On The Left Ω (@floradoragirl) January 20, 2021

I'm sorry, I just busted out laughing at Jenny's "Let's get loud" remix. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 20, 2021

Did anyone else cringe when J.Lo said “let’s get loud” towards the end of the song? Ma’am this is not the time to plug your personal brand. — Grace (@gracexvee) January 20, 2021

jlo said this land was made for you to buy my song on itunes — courteney larocca (@cnlarocca) January 20, 2021

Washington Post reporter Sarah Kaplan tweeted about her cat’s reaction, which has racked up more than 70 likes.

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” ???? pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

CBS correspondent Wesley Lowery described the entire effect as “extra.”

Gaga dressed like a Hunger Games sponsor. J Lo worked “let’s get loud” into this land is your land. Everything about this is so extra — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 20, 2021

Others defended JLo, praising the allusion as “a call to latinos to be heard.”

"Lets get loud" is a call to latinos to be heard. To fight for OUR voice to be heard. She wasn't plugging her song. — AdotBdot (@nettysnow1978) January 20, 2021

Radio host Daniel Dudley said the mashup was “the first time that song has ever been worth listening to.”

Jennifer Lopez, throwing “Let’s Get Loud” into “This Land Is Your Land” is the first time that song has ever been worth listening to. Thank You JLo ???????? #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/GDJFswVVnh — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) January 20, 2021

Actress and writer Fawzia Mirza opined, “J’Lo’s singing felt like a true movie moment taking us into the 3rd Act. A moment we have all been waiting for.”

J’Lo’s singing felt like a true movie moment taking us into the 3rd Act. A moment we have all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/ol33EbsGJP — Fawzia Mirza (@thefawz) January 20, 2021

Indeed, Lopez has used “Let’s Get Loud” as a vehicle for subtle political statements. During her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, she sang the song alongside her daughter while draped in a massive Puerto Rican flag.

As the New York Times notes, “the performance also had a number of children sitting in cages in front of the stage, in what was widely believed to be an allusion to the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States’s border with Mexico.”

Representatives for Lopez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.