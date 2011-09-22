HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez Is Close To Buying This $18 Million Hamptons Home

Meredith Galante
jlo

Photo: Zillow.com

Fresh off her break-up with Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez is planning to buy an $18 million Watermill home in the Hamptons, according to The New York Daily News.The house has seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet, plenty of room for J-Lo and her kids to be comfy.

The home has beautiful views of the water, and a lot of white woodwork.

The house has a stunning in-ground pool

The view from the back of the house

The house sits on two acres of land

It's a waterfront property

With plenty of wetlands

The family room

This great room has a wood burning fireplace

The kitchen has white marble counter tops

There's several fireplaces in the home

This room has plenty of natural light and a great view

The upstairs foyer

The hallway upstairs leading to the bedrooms

The bathroom has a tub and a shower

This bedroom has built-in storage

The basement has a butler's pantry

Prefer some farm land?

