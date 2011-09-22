HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez Is Close To Buying This $18 Million Hamptons Home

Photo: Zillow.com

Fresh off her break-up with Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez is planning to buy an $18 million Watermill home in the Hamptons, according to The New York Daily News.The house has seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet, plenty of room for J-Lo and her kids to be comfy.



The home has beautiful views of the water, and a lot of white woodwork.

