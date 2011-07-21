20 Years In The Life Of Jennifer Lopez

The divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony comes at a strange time for the multi-hyphenate star.
Lopez’s career, which took a turn for the lukewarm a few years back, is hotter than ever, thanks largely in part to her gig on “American Idol.”
She’s also a new mum, a licensing mogul and a film star on the verge of reinventing her movie skills once again.
But how did she get here?
Then came her major big-screen break: Lopez played the title role in a biopic about the singer Selena. The film was well-received -- and the soundtrack went platinum.
In 2001, Lopez released her second album, J.Lo. That album went four times platinum -- and gave us Lopez's lasting nickname.
Lopez married for the second time in 2001. Husband #2 was backup dancer Cris Judd. Their marriage ended a year later when Lopez ran off with Ben Affleck.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.