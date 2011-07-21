20 Years In The Life Of Jennifer Lopez

The divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony comes at a strange time for the multi-hyphenate star.



Lopez’s career, which took a turn for the lukewarm a few years back, is hotter than ever, thanks largely in part to her gig on “American Idol.”

She’s also a new mum, a licensing mogul and a film star on the verge of reinventing her movie skills once again.

But how did she get here?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.