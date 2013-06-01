Jennifer Lopez Defends Her Raunchy Concert Costume Amid Backlash

Jenifer Lopez caused a scandal this week after she did a raunchy performance on the kid-friendly “Britain’s Got Talent.”



During the performance, the 43-year-old mother-of-two ruffled parents’ feathers by wearing an itty-bitty leather bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

But despite the backlash on Twitter and by British TV regulator Ofcom, J.Lo is defending her performance, telling BBC Radio:

“It was a body suit. A lot of performers wear those these days. It’s stage clothes. I’m not going to walk down the street like that.”

The radio hosts also ask J.Lo a list of quick questions like when she last took a private jet or had to call a plumber. Listen to all of her answers below:

