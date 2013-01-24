JENNIFER LOPEZ: All Performers Lip-Synch

Photo: Comedy Central screencap

Jennifer Lopez was on “The Daily Show” last night to promote her new film “Parker,” and the conversation quickly turned to Beyoncé’s lip-synch controversy. Jon Stewart asked the singer/actress whether its considered an acceptable thing to do in the business.



“Sometimes it happens,” said Lopez. “When you’re in certain stadiums and in certain venues and stuff, they do pre-record things because you’re gonna have that terrible slapback.”

Lopez then recounted how Whitney Houston lip-synched the National Anthem at the ’91 Super Bowl.

“All performers do have to do it at some point,” said Lopez.

