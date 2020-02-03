Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme performed with her mum at the Super Bowl and sang her heart out

Elsa/Getty Images Emme Maribel Muñiz and her mum, Jennifer Lopez, sing together at the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter with Marc Anthony, Emme, performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with her mum.

Emme Maribel Muñiz sang her mum’s song “Let’s Get Loud,” before singing alongside her famous mum.

Emme’s no stranger to singing. Lopez previously told Entertainment Tonight that Emme gets her vocals from her dad.

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz surprised everyone with a performance of her own during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez’s daughter with Marc Anthony joined Shakira and Lopez toward the end of the 14-minute show to sing a short medley of songs.

Emme was a natural.

She introduced a sweet rendition of her mum’s song “Let’s Get Loud” with a choir of children surrounding her. They all wore white outfits with the American flag emblazoned on their shirts.

NFL Emme came on stage to introduce her mum’s single ‘Let’s Get Loud.’

The performers gave Emme the floor while Shakira looked on in the background, smiling and playing the drums.

Elsa/Getty Images Emme sings with a choir of girls behind her.

NFL Shakira plays the drums during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez then came onto the stage draped in a massive Puerto Rican flag to sing alongside her daughter as they transitioned effortlessly into a remix of “Born in the USA” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The mother and daughter duo looked so incredibly happy performing together.

NFL Emme and her mum sing side by side.

Elsa/Getty Images Emme took over the Puerto Rican flag as her mum went to join Shakira.

Fans and celebrities alike applauded Emme’s Super Bowl performance.

J.Lo's daughter Emme serving vocals during the #SuperBowl halftime show yas — ???? naňa ???? (@say_nanya) February 3, 2020

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

Jlo’s daughter Emme coming through with the real vocals #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/hD438zIRDf — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 3, 2020

baby emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo pic.twitter.com/UKw9Dbu3yc — mariam (@iownlovato) February 3, 2020

No one may have been a bigger fan than Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Emme Maribel Muñiz is no stranger to singing.

Lopez has shown off her daughter’s singing talents in the past on social media.

Notably, Emme sang Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” in a YouTube video Lopez shared last May for her mum while she was preparing her first performance of her song “Medicine.”

Jennifer Lopez/YouTube Emme sings for her mother who nods approvingly.

“She’s got her daddy’s voice,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight after the singer shared the video online.

It may not be long until we see more of Emme singing alongside her mum or on her own.

You can watch the full Super Bowl halftime show below. Emme Maribel Muñiz appears around 11:40.

