HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez Bought A Gorgeous Hamptons Estate For $10 Million

The New York Post reported today that Jennifer Lopez bought a $9.995 mansion in Water Mill, in the Hamptons.



The eight-bedroom home is close to Mecox Bay, and comes with a sauna, steam room, theatre, and backyard pool and play set for her twin children.

The 8,660-square-foot home was built in 2004, according to Zillow, and sits on three acres of property on Bay Lane with its own cul de sac, so it’s incredibly private.

According to The Post, sources said Lopez liked that there was enough room to build a guest house or tennis court in the future.

The home was listed with Corcoran Real Estate Group.

