HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez Bought A Gorgeous Hamptons Estate For $10 Million

The New York Post reported today that Jennifer Lopez bought a $9.995 mansion in Water Mill, in the Hamptons.

The eight-bedroom home is close to Mecox Bay, and comes with a sauna, steam room, theatre, and backyard pool and play set for her twin children.

The 8,660-square-foot home was built in 2004, according to Zillow, and sits on three acres of property on Bay Lane with its own cul de sac, so it’s incredibly private.

According to The Post, sources said Lopez liked that there was enough room to build a guest house or tennis court in the future.

The home was listed with Corcoran Real Estate Group.

This is the Water Mill mansion Jennifer Lopez dropped almost $10 million on.

The Hamptons property sits on over three acres of land and has space enough for a guest house or tennis court.

There's already a gorgeous heated pool in the backyard.

As well as a pool house and kids' play set in the back.

Inside, the main entryway has a sweeping staircase and upstairs balcony.

There are wood floors throughout the home, and three fireplaces.

The eat-in kitchen has bar seating and enough space for a home office and centre island.

As well as a chef's stove and two huge, state-of-the-art refrigerators.

The home has eight bedrooms, including the master bedroom with fireplace, private sitting area, and access to the covered deck.

