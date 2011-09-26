Bieber Puts The "Titanic" Moves On Gomez While Lopez Gets Down In Vegas -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Justin Bieber surprised girlfriend Selena Gomez with a date at the empty Staples centre: dinner for two, followed by a viewing of “Titanic.” If the mere nature of this date isn’t enough to make you a little nauseous, please consider the fact that when the film came out, Gomez was five and Bieber was 2.
- Jennifer Lopez was spotted partying (aka acting single) in Vegas at Caesar’s Palace, where she danced the night away after performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
- “Real Housewives of New York” star Countess LuAnn DeLesseps fell off a table, which we guess beats falling off the wagon.
- It’s unsurprising that, just as she does with gold pants, Beyonce is making pregnancy look better than anyone else can: she said she’s “the happiest she’s ever been,” and that she’s really enjoying being pregnant.
- Jesse James and Kat Von D broke up again, disappointing hundreds of fans of very unlikable people.
- Taylor Lautner broke up with is “Abduction” co-star Lily Collins just as the movie came out this weekend. This marks the first time we realised “Abduction” came out this weekend — publicity stunt successful!
