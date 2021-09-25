THEN AND NOW: 14 photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on red carpets over the last 19 years

Lopez and Affleck made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the world premiere of her rom-com “Maid in Manhattan” on December 8, 2002. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the ‘Maid In Manhattan’ world premiere at The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City on December 8, 2002. Evan Agostini/Getty Images The film starred Lopez and Ralph Fiennes as love interests. The movie premiere took place at The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City on December 8, 2002.

They were photographed later that night arriving at the after-party at The Rainbow Room. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arriving at the ‘Maid in Manhattan’ world premiere after-party at The Rainbow Room in New York City on December 8, 2002. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Weeks prior to the appearance, the stars had confirmed their engagement.

Lopez accompanied Affleck to the LA premiere of his movie “Daredevil” on February 9, 2003. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of ‘Daredevil’ at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Affleck starred as the titular Marvel character, Matt Murdock/Daredevil. His love interest in the film was now ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

They smiled and waved for the cameras upon their arrival. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of ‘Daredevil’ at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The premiere took place at the Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The following month, they dazzled at the 75th Academy Awards. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 75th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California on March 23, 2003. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The event was held at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California on March 23, 2003.

They shared a kiss on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 Oscars. Dan MacMedan/WireImage Lopez wore a mint green vintage Valentino dress that was inspired by an outfit worn decades prior by Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Affleck opted for a classic black suit and tie.

On July 27, 2003, they attended the premiere of their film “Gigli.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of ‘Gigli’ at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California on July 27, 2003. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage The premiere took place at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California.

They eagerly interacted with adoring fans. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of ‘Gigli’ at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California on July 27, 2003. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Despite the media attention, their movie ultimately flopped at the box office and was critically panned.

Eighteen years later, Bennifer made their red carpet return at the Venice Film Festival. The couple had postponed their wedding back in September 2003. By January 2004, Lopez and Affleck had called it quits. But in 2021, they got back together.

The stars held hands as they made their way to the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arriving at the premiere of the filmThe Last Duel’ on September 10, 2021. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The event took place in Italy on September 10, 2021.

They kissed at the premiere of Affleck’s new film, “The Last Duel.” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing at the premiere of the film ‘The Last Duel.’ Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The movie also stars Affleck’s longtime best friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.

They also gazed into each other’s eyes. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Affleck wore a classic tuxedo and Lopez opted for a white gown with a plunging neckline. You can read more about Affleck and Lopez’s romance, from how they met to everything they said about their relationship, here.

The couple attended the Met Gala together on September 13, 2021. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and Lopez wore a brown outfit by Ralph Lauren . Affleck didn’t walk the red carpet with the singer, but he did pose for photos with her that evening.