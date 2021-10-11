12 of the best couple looks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have worn over the years

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating again after breaking up in the early 2000s.
Over the years, they’ve worn standout outfits both on dates and the red carpet.
Ben Affleck often wears classic suits, while Lopez is a bit more daring with her fashion.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck embraced early-2000s fashion at the start of their relationship.
While filming the “Jenny From the Block” music video in 2002, Lopez was photographed wearing a velour baby-pink tracksuit.
She was holding hands with Affleck at the time, who donned a white long-sleeved shirt with jeans, brown boots, and dark-lens glasses.
They also hit red carpets together and showed off their glamorous sides.
One of their first red-carpet events as a couple was the “Maid in Manhattan” premiere. Lopez attended in diamond jewelry and a sleeveless cream gown, the latter of which had a V neckline and a floor-length skirt with ruffled tiers.
Affleck, on the other hand, chose a striped black suit with a blue button-up underneath. He completed his outfit with a satin tie in a similar shade.
The following year, “Bennifer” attended the 2003 Oscars in another set of elegant looks.
Lopez chose a mint Valentino gown, which had a single cape sleeve and embroidered beads in the shape of flowers across its two hems. It was inspired by a dress Jackie Kennedy wore in 1967, according to Fashionista.
She completed her look with mint eye shadow and Harry Winston jewels, while Affleck wore a traditional black tuxedo and tie.
But casual clothes also remained a staple of their couple style that year.
While participating in an interview for NBC’s “Dateline” in July 2003, Lopez and Affleck took a stroll through Vancouver, Canada.
Lopez wore a navy-blue tracksuit with two white stripes down each side for the occasion, as well as white sneakers and gold hoop earrings. Affleck mirrored her casual look with a white undershirt, green button-up, tan trousers, and brown shoes.
The couple wore drastically different looks at the premiere of their 2003 film “Gigli.”
Whereas Affleck walked the red carpet in a standard suit, tie, and button-up, Lopez donned a semi-sheer gown with a plunging neckline and a tall slit.
Donna Karan created the latter garment, which was brown, sleeveless, and held together with strings of satin. Lopez also wore an updo hairstyle, drop earrings, and a gold bangle with the dress.
Before breaking up in 2004, Lopez and Affleck showed off their fall attire in New York City.
Their date-night looks included a shining white coat worn as a dress by Lopez and an all-black ensemble on Affleck.
The “In the Morning” singer accessorized with diamond earrings, cream-colored pumps, fishnet tights, and a high-neck sweater. Affleck wore a dark winter coat over his button-up shirt and dress pants.
Almost 18 years later, the couple came back with a bang at the Venice Film Festival.
For one of their first public appearances together in nearly two decades, Affleck wore a dark suit and dress shoes, while Lopez wore a pinstripe dress with thick straps and a square-shaped neckline.
The “Hustlers” actress completed the look with diamond stud earrings, a black animal-print handbag, and white strappy sandals.
A few hours later, they stole the show during “The Last Duel” red carpet.
Lopez’s couture gown was created by Georges Hobeika. It had a mermaid-style shape with straps at the edge of her shoulders, and a floor-length, scalloped skirt with a thigh-high slit.
The most eye-catching part of the gown, however, was its plunging halter neckline made from jewels. Affleck wore a black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie to complement Lopez’s look.
At the Met Gala three days later, Lopez rocked a Western style while Affleck remained in classic menswear.
Ralph Lauren designed Lopez’s brown dress, which was sleeveless with a deep-V neckline, thigh-high slit, and long skirt train. She also wore a brown leather belt across her hips, a matching choker necklace, fur shawl, silver sandals, and a cowboy hat.
The couple brought back their famous street style in September.
Affleck kept things casual in a dark undershirt, matching button-up, blue jacket, jeans, and dress shoes.
Lopez, on the other hand, wore ripped, patchwork jeans, sparkling sandals, and a bedazzled T-shirt with side slits and her face printed across it.
Lopez and Affleck both looked fashionable during a stroll in New York City last month.
Lopez wore almost all green that day, including a plaid coat, belted jumpsuit, and matching scarf. She also accessorized with metallic platform heels, gold jewelry, and yellow-hued sunglasses.
Affleck’s look was a bit more laid-back. He wore a gray coat, navy shirt, dark jeans, and leather shoes.
At the New York premiere of “The Last Duel,” the couple stood side by side in textured outfits.
Affleck posed in a navy-blue suit made from corduroy, as well as a white button-up, satin tie, and black dress shoes.
Lopez opted for a Herve Leger look that included a sparkling, high-neck crop top and matching high-waist skirt. The latter had a tall slit that revealed her strappy brown sandals.