I tried Jennifer Lopez's new beauty line and while it gave me a glow, it mostly just irritated my skin

I tried all seven products from Jennifer Lopez’s skin-care line for more than a week.

I thought the eye cream was the closest thing to a miracle product in the beauty range.

The brand’s serum and mask, however, completely irritated my skin and caused an allergic reaction.

If there were ever a time I’d want to have skin like Jennifer Lopez, it’s now.

I’ve been having nonstop breakouts since the pandemic started last March, and the cold, dry winter is only making my skin duller. And unfortunately, it seems like bad weather and COVID-related stress are here to stay, so I certainly welcome skin-care products that can make my face look healthy, glowing, and like a celebrity’s.

Lopez announced the launch of her skin-care brand in December 2020, and according to JLo Beauty’s site, the star aimed to create a “luxurious but accessible” line with products that provide both instant and long-term results.

The brand cites a variety of “potent ingredients” in its products, though the standout is JLo Beauty’s Olive Complex, a blend of olive-derived squalane, fermented oil, olive-leaf extract, and extra-virgin olive oil.

Lopez has also shown off her own skin as an example of what her line is capable of. On Instagram, the 51-year-old multihyphenate star has been adamant about using JLo Beauty, “being kind,” and staying away from Botox to maintain her glow.

JLo Beauty’s website also calls out the other skin-care tips Lopez has said she swears by, including regularly using sunscreen, getting adequate sleep, and avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

That being said, I put all seven JLo Beauty products from the line to the test, and after more than a week of using them diligently, I felt more glowy â€” but I’m not sure the line is a match for my sensitive skin.

My skin was dry and dull before I started using JLo Beauty.

Amanda Krause/Insider My skin looked dry and dull before applying any JLo Beauty products.

My usual skin-care routine is pretty simple. I cleanse and use the No B.S. Moisturizer with SPF in the morning, and double cleanse, apply a toner, and the Pond’s Dry Skin Cream at night.

That routine generally works for me, but my skin is drier than I’d like it to be these days, so JLo Beauty’s line arrived at the perfect time.

The celebrity products made my face glow the first day I used them, but they also irritated my skin.

Amanda Krause/Insider I loved how my skin shined after using the products,.

I started by washing my face with the $US38 That Hit Single cleanser – which felt light and refreshing – and followed up with the brand’s $US118 That JLo Glow Serum.

The serum is meant to feel nourishing and “immediately” tighten your skin, according to the brand, but I unfortunately didn’t find that to be true. It dried quickly, left a slight glow, and had a minimal tightening effect – but it also left me with a burning sensation and redness.

Next, I tried the brand’s $US48 That Fresh Take eye cream. I loved how it soothed my skin with a lifting feeling and made my under-eye area look a little smoother – even if not drastically.

I couldn’t help but feel like there were more products than I needed.

Amanda Krause/Insider That Blockbuster moisturizer (left) and That Big Screen cream (right) are very different.

To finish my morning skin-care routine, I went in with the $US58 That Blockbuster moisturizer, then the $US54 That Big Screen SPF 30 moisturizer.

The Blockbuster version – which is meant to hydrate and plump with ingredients like hyaluronic acid – stood out to me the most. It has a unique texture, almost like putty, and feels nourishing on the skin. My face seemed to look smoother and shinier after using it.

The SPF-infused moisturizer was also nice, though I noticed the combination of so many creams resulted in pilling, or tiny balls of product that weren’t absorbing into my skin.

That being said, the skin-care products worked as a great base for my makeup.

Amanda Krause/Insider I used That Star Filter as a glowing bronzer instead of applying it all over my face.

For this review, I purchased the $US64 That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit, which comes with a sample of the brand’s $US39 That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in the shade Warm Bronze.

The included shade was too deep to apply all over my face, which is what JLo Beauty suggest. However, I found a way around it by using it as a liquid bronzer to create even more shine.

I quickly realised that a little goes a long way when it comes to JLo Beauty products.

Amanda Krause/Insider My JLo Beauty routine at night consists of these three products.

Because I experienced a lot of product pilling with JLo Beauty, I made a few small tweaks to my routine on day three. I continued to use all seven products in the morning, but I began applying lighter layers over the course of an hour to let the products really soak into my skin.

I also decided to use the cleanser exclusively in the morning, as it didn’t seem to remove all of my makeup at the end of the day.

My skin was still glowing five days later, but I also noticed some irritation and acne popping up.

Amanda Krause/Insider I had mixed feelings on JLo Beauty after using the line for five days.

I began breaking out on my chin, cheeks, and forehead, and red splotches began forming across my face. The serum also continued to irritate dry patches and acne.

Thankfully, the results weren’t all bad. My skin did feel softer and have a slight glow after using the line for a few days.

Unfortunately, I woke up with some sort of rash seven days into trying the products.

Amanda Krause/Insider Dermatologists told me the rash may have been a sign of a delayed allergic reaction.

The red patches almost looked like sunburn on my cheeks, with similar spots on my chin. The irritation didn’t hurt, so I originally chalked it up to the cold weather and dry air. But when I tried soothing my skin with the brand’s Blockbuster moisturizer, it made my skin burn.

I reached out to Dr. Alexis Stephens of Parkland Dermatology, and Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Both agreed that I may have been experiencing a delayed allergic reaction.

“Initial trauma or inflammation may result in a red, dry, or peeling blotch over a few days as the skin heals,” Zeichner said. “In other cases, a rash that develops after a week or so of using a product may represent an allergic reaction, known as a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction. Here, it takes several exposures for your immune system to mount an allergic response.”

“This is a clear indication that you should discontinue the use of the product, as your skin is sensitive to a particular ingredient in the formula,” Stephens added.

Once my skin calmed down three days later, I decided to try JLo Beauty’s That Limitless Glow mask.

Amanda Krause/Insider This product is essentially JLo Beauty’s serum in a sheet mask.

The $US18 two-piece mask is infused with one ounce of the brand’s serum to “visibly tighten and lift.” It’s also meant to provide “deep hydration, luminous brightness, velvety smoothness, and supernova-level glow,” according to the brand.

When I first pulled the mask out of its packaging, I couldn’t believe how soaked it was in serum, making it feel heavy and slimy. It felt better on my face, though my acne started burning after wearing it for approximately two minutes. The mask also didn’t fit very well.

After 10 minutes, my chin was extremely irritated and red. I appreciated that the rest of my face was hydrated, smooth, and glowing, but I don’t think I’d use it again when experiencing a breakout.

10 days in, my skin looked pretty good — but I still wasn’t sold on the line.

Amanda Krause/Insider My skin felt softer and brighter, but I was still breaking out 10 days into using the JLo Beauty line.

There’s no doubt that my skin became softer and brighter after using JLo Beauty for 10 days. I also noticed my frown lines and under-eye bags becoming less prominent.

Still, the results weren’t too drastic. I was still breaking out, my skin tone remained uneven, and the redness I continued to experience was unpredictable.

In my opinion, the eye cream was the closest thing to a miracle product in JLo Beauty’s range.

Amanda Krause/Insider JLo Beauty’s That Fresh Take eye cream retails for $US48.

I notice the skin under my eyes looking smoother and blurred immediately after using it, and there’s an instant tightening feeling.

After using it for a week under my eyes and on my forehead, I also noticed my dark circles becoming less prominent and a strong frown line disappearing.

It is pricey, but after seeing these results, I might be tempted to splurge every once in a while.

The brand’s That Blockbuster moisturizer is a close second.

Amanda Krause/Insider JLo Beauty’s That Blockbuster moisturizer retails for $US58.

In the winter, you can never go wrong with a thick moisturizer – and I found this one to be perfect for this chilly time of year. I saw a noticeable difference in the hydration of my skin after using this consistently, and it was so nice to wake up with smooth skin that was still slightly glowing hours later.

My only big issue with this cream is its $US58 price tag. If JLo Beauty ever releases a smaller size for a cheaper price, I’ll be sure to buy it for colder months.

I enjoyed the SPF moisturizer, highlighter, and cleanser, but not enough to buy them again.

Amanda Krause/Insider The That Hit Single cleanser wasn’t my favourite item in the line.

JLo Beauty’s SPF moisturizer, highlighter, and gel cleanser work well, doing mostly what they promise.

That being said, they’re also extremely overpriced, in my opinion. The almost-$US40 price tag is a lot for a basic cleanser and highlighting serum, and I think there are plenty of sunscreens with better protection that cost less than $US54.

The serum and face mask were both too harsh for my sensitive skin.

Amanda Krause/Insider As a person with sensitive skin, I wouldn’t use the brand’s serum or mask again.

The JLo Glow serum is the pinnacle product of Lopez’s line, and its matching face mask is also the one she and Alex Rodriguez fight over, as she previously told Elle. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t recommend either product to people who have sensitive skin, acne, and dry patches.

I’m sure the serum is partially to thank for my skin’s recent glow. However, I didn’t think the small result was worth the irritation I personally experienced, which I felt was seemingly a result of the serum and mask.

JLo Beauty has some good products, but I’m not sure the brand is better than anything that’s already on the market.

Amanda Krause/Insider I’ll use JLo Beauty products until I run out, and I’ll update this story with any changes.

JLo Beauty says most of its products deliver instant results, and those just weren’t there in my experience.

Sure, the extra glow on my skin was nice, and I especially appreciate hydration during the winter, but I’d rather not irritate my skin and spend hundreds of dollars to achieve that simple shine.

I wanted to love JLo Beauty, and I’m disappointed that its products didn’t all work for me. That being said, I plan to continue using the brand until I run out of products, and I’ll update this story if I see any major changes.

Representatives for JLo Beauty did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).

