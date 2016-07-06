Jennifer Lopez and the 'Hamilton' creator teamed on a catchy song to benefit Orlando victims

Lin-Manuel Miranda Twitter Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez team up to create a song to benefit the Hispanic Federation in honour of the victims of the Orlando shooting.

With his “love is love is love is love” sonnet, Lin-Manuel Miranda has already made headlines about his support for those devastated by the deadliest mass shooting in US history at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, but the “Hamilton” creator and star is doing more.

Miranda has partnered with Jennifer Lopez to create a song whose profits will go to the Hispanic Federation’s Somos Orlando project, which “will address the long-term needs for mental health services that are culturally competent and bilingual,” according to its website. The federation’s passion for the project is also rooted in the tragic fact that 95% of the victims of the Orlando shooting were Latino.

Both Lopez and Miranda are Puerto Rican.

Miranda first tweeted out a teaser to the announcement before posting a short behind-the-scenes look at his and Lopez’s collaboration, which appears to be titled “Love Make the World Go Round.”

“What we got is love even when the sinners hate us / We cannot let them diminish or intimidate us / We sing out / We got the rhythm and the truth on our side / We cut through the divide and we do it with pride,” Miranda raps in a verse before Lopez comes in to crush the chorus.

The tune is sure to be a pop hit and secure a ton of donations for the Hispanic Federation. (Miranda already helped to raise more than $1 million thanks to a competition for “Hamilton” tickets.)

The collaboration will be released soon, according to the video, and will be available on iTunes.com/JLo.

Watch the full clip below:

