HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez Bought A $22 Million Penthouse Next Door To Chelsea Clinton

Asta Thrastardottir
JLoDouglas Elliman/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Whitman, located in New York’s Flatiron district, is known for being the home of former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon, and hedge fund manager John Silvetz.

So it’s only fitting that another famous face is the newest addition to the star-studded condominium — namely, Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez has bought the incredible 6,500-square-foot penthouse that overlooks Madison Square Park for $US22 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

The pre-war condominium has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four separate terraces with a grand total of 3,000 square feet of exterior space.

It even has a full-time doorman, gym, private storage, and key-locked elevators with private elevator landings.

Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Welcome to The Whitman at 21 East 26th Street. This luxurious complex has a full-time door man for its four apartments.

The enormous living room has arched windows that look right out onto Madison Square Park.

The kitchen was designed by famed Italian design company Arclinea.

The penthouse is covered in wide plank rift oak floors.

The master bedroom opens to one of the four private terraces.

The master bathroom is adorned with Italian marble and has a huge shower and tub.

Included in the over 3,000-square-feet of outdoor space is a croquet pitch and a putting green.

The penthouse has a grand total of 6 bathrooms.

The incredible 5th floor terrace looks onto Madison Square Park and the NYC skyline.

And there's even a 6th floor terrace that takes up the entire roof -- perfect for J Lo's next party.

