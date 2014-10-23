HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez Bought A $22 Million Penthouse Next Door To Chelsea Clinton

The Whitman, located in New York’s Flatiron district, is known for being the home of former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon, and hedge fund manager John Silvetz.

So it’s only fitting that another famous face is the newest addition to the star-studded condominium — namely, Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez has bought the incredible 6,500-square-foot penthouse that overlooks Madison Square Park for $US22 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

The pre-war condominium has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four separate terraces with a grand total of 3,000 square feet of exterior space.

It even has a full-time doorman, gym, private storage, and key-locked elevators with private elevator landings.

Douglas Elliman has the listing.

