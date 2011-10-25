Jennifer Lopez Has An On-Stage Meltdown And The Jonas Brothers Get Busted For Keeping Girls In A Firetrap -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Jennifer Lopez staged a bizarre number for her Mohegan Sun performance over the weekend: she had dancers re-enact her relationships with her famous exes. Then she cried and ran off the stage. We think all of this probably made our vacationing in-laws very uncomfortable.
- Meanwhile, it turns out whichever dancer played Ben Affleck should have had a wig.
- NBC is rumoured to be vying for a Casey Anthony interview without risking pay-for-pay accusations — instead, they’re promising lit agents that if they Anthony a book deal, they’ll guarantee the tome a certain amount of publicity.
- Prince Harry has found himself a ladyfriend in California — a tattooed-torso ladyfriend.
- Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were spotted together over the weekend, and though we were trying to stay away from the whole she’s-so-thin! thing, her arm is downright terrifying in this photo.
- And the Jonas Brothers are reportedly being investigated for keeping the Korean girl pop group they founded, Wonder Girls, in an “illegal makeshift dorm” in Manhattan.
