Jennifer Lawrence Handled Her Interview With humour After Falling Down At The Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence took home the award for best actress last night for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook.”



Lawrence had a little fall when she walked on stage, so of course a lot of questions focused on her tumble in her interview with the press after accepting her award.

What was the 22-year-old actress thinking when she fell down?

“A bad word. That I can’t say. That starts with F,” Lawrence joked.

Lawrence handled the questions perfectly. She made what could have been totally boring and pointless questions really fun:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.