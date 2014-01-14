Jennifer Lawrence's Golden Globes Dress Has Become An Internet Meme

Jennifer Lawrence stole the show at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony — but it wasn’t just because of her Supporting Actress award win.

While Ryan Seacrest was interviewing Taylor Swift on the red carpet, Lawrence crept up behind Swift, making way for what Seacrest dubbed the best photo of the night.

And now, Lawrence and her white and black accented Dior gown are making their way around the Internet’s meme world.

“Teen Wolf” and “Arrow” star, Colton Haynes, got the meme party started with this Instagram.

J.Law meets Ariel.

Dior vs. Disney ai #GoldenGlobes, #JenniferLawrence special guest (via @MTV) pic.twitter.com/C2sR7lbUvp

— ASOS Italia (@ASOS_IT) January 13, 2014

Even the kids got in on the action.

This guy strutted his best J. Law look.

Can you see the resemblance?

Toy Peeta gave his co-star’s white gown a try.

Inanimate objects, too.

A bottle of wine has never looked better.

And obviously puppies.

Last but certainly not least… cats!

