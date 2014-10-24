HOUSE OF THE DAY: Go Inside Jennifer Lawrence's New $8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Trulia, AP/Charles Sykes Jennifer Lawrence paid $US8 million for Jessica Simpson’s old home.

Beverly Hills has a new star moving into the neighbourhood. Jennifer Lawrence just plopped down a cool $US8.2 million for Jessica Simpson’s old pad, according to real estate website Trulia.

Lawrence bought the property from an unknown buyer after Jessica Simpson sold it in October 2013 for $US6.4 million.

Simpson isn’t the only one: Paul Hogan, Ellen DeGeneres, and other industry bigwigs have all called this mansion home, Trulia reports.

The mansion has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms for a total of 5,500 square feet. The gated and walled property was custom built in 1991.

Lawrence joins a neighbourhood of stars, as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who just moved in down the street.

