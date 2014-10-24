HOUSE OF THE DAY: Go Inside Jennifer Lawrence's New $8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Dennis Green
JenniferLawrencethumbTrulia, AP/Charles SykesJennifer Lawrence paid $US8 million for Jessica Simpson’s old home.

Beverly Hills has a new star moving into the neighbourhood. Jennifer Lawrence just plopped down a cool $US8.2 million for Jessica Simpson’s old pad, according to real estate website Trulia.

Lawrence bought the property from an unknown buyer after Jessica Simpson sold it in October 2013 for $US6.4 million.

Simpson isn’t the only one: Paul Hogan, Ellen DeGeneres, and other industry bigwigs have all called this mansion home, Trulia reports.

The mansion has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms for a total of 5,500 square feet. The gated and walled property was custom built in 1991.

Lawrence joins a neighbourhood of stars, as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who just moved in down the street.

The property is fully walled and gated, offering the ultimate in privacy to its A-list owner.

The house is also located in one of the most private and secure celebrity enclaves in Beverly Hills.

A formal living room delights guests with classical touches like hanging chandeliers. Adjacent to the living room is the formal dining room.

The gourmet kitchen features top of the line appliances.

The bedrooms also feature hanging chandeliers. The master bedrooms opens up to the back courtyard with a terrace.

A sitting room with a high, beamed ceiling opens to the courtyard out back.

Outside, the grounds open up to manicured lawns and high trees with lots of privacy.

The backyard has been described as 'park-like.'

A stone courtyard leads to a fully functional Koi pond and seating area.

Of course, no swanky Bachelorette pad would be complete without a huge in-ground pool.

