HOUSE OF THE DAY: Go Inside Jennifer Lawrence's New $8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Beverly Hills has a new star moving into the neighbourhood. Jennifer Lawrence just plopped down a cool $US8.2 million for Jessica Simpson’s old pad, according to real estate website Trulia.
Lawrence bought the property from an unknown buyer after Jessica Simpson sold it in October 2013 for $US6.4 million.
Simpson isn’t the only one: Paul Hogan, Ellen DeGeneres, and other industry bigwigs have all called this mansion home, Trulia reports.
The mansion has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms for a total of 5,500 square feet. The gated and walled property was custom built in 1991.
Lawrence joins a neighbourhood of stars, as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who just moved in down the street.
The house is also located in one of the most private and secure celebrity enclaves in Beverly Hills.
A formal living room delights guests with classical touches like hanging chandeliers. Adjacent to the living room is the formal dining room.
The bedrooms also feature hanging chandeliers. The master bedrooms opens up to the back courtyard with a terrace.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.