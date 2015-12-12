Jennifer Lawrence battles the most terrifying mutant ever in the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' trailer

Apocalypse, the world’s first and most powerful mutant, has returned, and he’s ready to destroy the world.

In this sequel to “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Charles (James McAvoy), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), and a number of core mutants from Bryan Singer’s previous prequel “X-Men” films find themselves facing their most difficult opponent, Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac, from “Ex Machina” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”).

With a team of his own mutants by his side, including Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Apocalypse is determined to rule the world.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Olivia Munn, Lucas Till, and Evan Peters.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is set for a Memorial Day release.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.