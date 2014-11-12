Jennifer Lawrence Swears She'll Never Join Social Media: 'The Internet Has Scorned Me'

“Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence may be one of the most-talked-about A-listers, but you’ll never see her chatting on Twitter or posting her brunch photos to Instagram.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Lawrence says she’ll never join the ranks of celebs on social media.

“I will never get Twitter,” she said. “I’m not very good on phone or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me.

“If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not,” she adds.

E! Online notes that Lawrence does, in fact, have a verified Facebook page, but it’s her people, not the star, who run the show.

Lawrence was a victim of a hack back in September that leaked nude photos of the star from her private Apple account. She told Vanity Fair she considered that breach a sex crime.

To BBC, she continued to discuss the issue.

“Time does heal, you know,” she said. “I’m not crying about it anymore. I can’t be angry anymore. I can’t have my happiness rest on these people being caught, because they might not be. I need to just find my own peace.”

Here’s the full interview.

