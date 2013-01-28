Jennifer Lawrence Was Blown Away By Her SAG Win

Kirsten Acuna

In the battle of Jessica Chastain versus Jennifer Lawrence at the Screen Actors Guild awards, it was the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress who took home the actor for her role as a recovering sex addict and widow. 

And, Lawrence looked floored upon hearing the news.

As always, Lawrence had a quirky speech in tow. The first words out of her mouth? “I want to thank MTV.”

Watch her speech below:

