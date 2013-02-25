Jennifer Lawrence Wins Best Actress

Photo: The Weinstein Company

Jennifer Lawrence beat out Jessica Chastain to take home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook.”At 22, this is Lawrence’s first Oscar win and second nomination.



Lawrence was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for 2010’s “Winter’s Bone.”

Her Best Actress win completes Lawrence’s huge year at the box office.

The low budget “Silver Linings Playbook” has earned $159.7 million worldwide while Suzanne Collins’ film adaptation of “The Hunger Games” grossed nearly $700 million at theatres.

Next up for Lawrence is the next “Hunger Games” instalment , “Catching Fire,” due out in theatres this November.

The actress will work again with “Silver Linings Playbook” director David O. Russell on future film “The Ends of the Earth” which was just acquired by The Weinstein Company.

Watch Lawrence’s fall to the stage and acceptance speech via NowThis News:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.