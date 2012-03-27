Jennifer Lawrence Isn't Getting Paid Nearly Enough For 'The Hunger Games'

Photo: Lionsgate / Eric Charbonneau

Since “The Hunger Games” shattered box-office records this weekend earning more than $214 million worldwide, you would think the stars would be rolling in the cash.This doesn’t seem to be the case.



Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the lead Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in last year’s “Winter’s Bone,” was reportedly paid only $500,000 for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Only after the movie hits certain box office goals will she receive bonuses amounting to more than $1 million at the end of the film’s run. Seeing as the movie has surely beaten any and all goals in one weekend, we expect Lawrence should be receiving her payout.

If you think Lawrence’s salary is a bit low for her film, this isn’t unusual. Lead actors Daniel Radcliffe and Kristen Stewart for both “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” respectively, took home a substantial amount less for their first installments.

Yes, their bearings were a bit more—Radcliffe received $1 million for the first “Potter” film while Stewart made a reported $2 million for “Twilight”—however; neither received salary boosts until franchise sequels. For the last films in the series, Stewart received $12.5 million for each Breaking Dawn sequel while Radcliffe earned $20 million for “Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

There’s no word on the paychecks for “Hunger Games” actors Josh Hutcherson or Liam Hemsworth, the two male leads; however, from looking at their peers’ salary gains, the three leads should benefit from a boost in future sequels.

Given the immediate popularity of the “Hunger Games” we wouldn’t be surprised Lawrence’s salary multiplies 10-fold for the next film in the series, “Catching Fire.”

