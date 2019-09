Oops, she did it again.

Jennifer Lawrence made a graceful fall on the Oscar red carpet.

The “American Hustle” actress stumbled on her way to the Oscar stage last year to accept the Academy Award for Best Actress in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Here’s the GIF via E!:

Here’s Lawrence’s full Oscar’s look:

