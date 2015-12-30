Jennifer Lawrence turned Hollywood upside down in 2015

Jennifer Lawrence had an amazing year. She had another hit with the final “Hunger Games” movie, and she could get another Oscar nomination for “Joy.”

But it wasn’t just her acting that rocked Hollywood.

She also wrote a letter that shook the movie industry. In the letter, she outlines how she got paid less than her male co-stars on “American Hustle,” and goes on to say that she’s done “trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state [her] opinion and still be likable.”

This led to a broader conversation about the wage gap in Hollywood, and inspired other actors, such as Sandra Bullock, to speak out.

“Why are women thought of as less than? Why do we allow that thought? Thank god for Jennifer Lawrence and her ability to point the finger at herself…” Bullock said in an interview.

Later this year, Hollywood’s highest-ranking executives met to create more opportunities for women in entertainment.

“I felt like I had to say something because we need to talk about it. We can ask for the same exact thing that men do. And we do face the reality that we do get judged more. It’s just something that is intrinsic. And I would love to see change,” Lawrence told Diane Sawyer in an interview.

Lawrence is currently the highest-paid actress in the world. According to Forbes, she made $52 million in 2015.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

