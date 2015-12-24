Jennifer Lawrence was told she was 'too pretty' for the role that made her famous

Jennifer Lawrence’s breakout role was in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone.” It was the role that earned her fame, as well as her first Oscar nomination.

However, she almost didn’t get the part because producers thought she was “too pretty.”

In a recent interview on NPR’s “Fresh Air,” host Terry Gross asked her about it.

“Well they… turned me down and then they moved casting to New York, and I put myself on a red-eye to just show up to casting the next day in New York,” Lawrence explained.

This ended up helping her in a big way.

“So that always helps. Red-eye. Not showering. No makeup. Eventually they went, ‘Oh, she’s right. She’s not cute!'” she said.

Her persistence paid off, as she ended up getting the role.

You can see Lawrence in the upcoming movie “Joy,” which comes out in theatres on December 25th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Andrew Fowler

