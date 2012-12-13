Jennifer Lawrence Named 'Most Desirable Woman Of 2013' — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
- “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence has been named the Most Desirable Woman in the World for 2013, according to AskMen’s just-released annual Top 99 list. The actress rose from #47 last year to the top spot based on a poll of 2.4 million readers, based on her “beauty, brains, ambition and charm.”
- Hugh Hefner, 86, is engaged — again — to his 26-year-old runaway bunny bride, Crystal Harris. “I’ve given Crystal Harris a ring. I love the girl,” Hef tweeted to his million plus followers with a picture of the ring. A wedding is rumoured to be in the works at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.
- Indian Sitar star and Norah Jones’ dad, Ravi Shankar, has died at the age of 92 after recent respiratory and cardiovascular ailments. A multiple Grammy winner who helped bring India’s music to the West, Shankar was again nominated for a Grammy just last week.
- According to Google Zeitgeist, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s wedding took top honours as the most searched wedding of the year. Coming in a close second was Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s super-secret ceremony, followed by Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ weekend-long celebration in Austin.
- Tom Cruise’s 1986 hit “Top Gun” is getting a 3-D IMAX re-release for six days starting February 8. In its heyday, “Top Gun” grossed more than $350 million worldwide.
- Mick Jagger delivered the Top 10 list on “Letterman” last night. Among the “Things I, Mick Jagger, Have Learned After 50 Years In Rock N’ Roll,” “You don’t earn a cent when someone does a song about having moves like Mick Jagger.” Watch teh rocker deliver the full list … here.
- Miley Cyrus is devastated that her beloved dog Lila has died. Cyrus tweeted: “Can’t think of one good reason to get out of bed today…” wrote Cyrus, later explaining, “For everyone asking… I have never been so hurt in my life. My heart has never been so broken… Lila my sweet baby girl has passed away.”
