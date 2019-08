In an interview for her new movie “Joy,” Jennifer Lawrence discussed the ways in which she identifies with self-made millionaire Joy Mangano, the character she plays in the film.

The most interesting similarity she talks about: Both were rejected multiple times before making it big.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

