Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in a movie about the rise and fall of Theranos

One of the biggest business stories of the year is going to Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence is attached to star as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a planned movie about the company, Deadline reports. Writer-director Adam McKay, whose movie “The Big Short” won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, is behind the project.

Holmes started the company when she was 19, rocketing her way up to a company once valued at $9 billion. Theranos, a Silicon Valley-based blood-testing company, came under fire last year when the The Wall Street Journal reported its tests weren’t producing accurate results and the company was trying to cover it up. Since then, the company has come under regulatory issues. It’s corrected and voided tens of thousands of tests and Holmes’ net worth has been struck down to $0 by Forbes.

Deadline did not report when production for the film might start or a potential release date.

Theranos told Business Insider it has no comment on the film project.

