Jennifer Lawrence Speaks About Nude Photo Hack: 'It Is Not A Scandal. It Is A Sex Crime.'

After remaining mostly silent since nude photos of her leaked online, actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out at length to Vanity Fair about the hack.

“It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair. “It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting.

“The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That’s why these websites are responsible.

“Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.”

She went on: “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting.”

Lawrence told the magazine that even people she knows looked at the photos, and she pointed out that anyone who does so is “perpetuating a sexual offence.”

Lawrence was part of the massive nude photo hack that hit the internet in late August.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.