Jennifer Lawrence got drunk to film her sex scene with Chris Pratt

Jennifer Lawrence recently filmed her first sex scene, which happened to be for “Passengers,” with Chris Pratt, and got drunk to do so.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter as part of the annual actress roundtable, Lawrence revealed that she hasn’t said no to doing something onscreen, even skinning a real squirrel for “Winter’s Bone.” But she said that filming her first sex scene with Pratt was “bizarre.”

To prepare for the scene, Lawrence drank — heavily.

“I got really, really drunk. But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.’ And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mum, and I was like, ‘Will you just tell me it’s OK?’ It was just very vulnerable. And you don’t know what’s too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then … That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.”

She also shared her most embarrassing moments on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” Watch below:

