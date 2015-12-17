Jennifer Lawrence told Seth Meyers she used to have a secret crush on him and almost asked him out

Lloyd Bishop/NBC Jennifer Lawrence reunited with Seth Meyers on NBC’s ‘Late Night.’

It took a little wine and a few years, but Jennifer Lawrence was ready to tell “Late Night” host Seth Meyers about her secret crush on him during Tuesday’s show.

“I had a really big crush on you,” the 25-year-old actress told the host of falling for him while she was hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2013.

The “Joy” actress hoped he would act first and ask her out.

“I had created the romance in my head, because I’m delusional,” she explained.

But when that didn’t happen, the “Hunger Games” star decided to take the romance into her own hands.

“I had this whole plan. I was going to ask you out,” she said. “And I started, thank God, talking to the wardrobe lady about it. I said, ‘I think I’m going to ask Seth Meyers out. I’m going to give him my number.’ She was like, ‘Honey, he’s engaged.'”

After laughing about it, Meyers, 41, said, “It’s safe, because it worked out. I married that lady.”

Indeed, Meyers married Alexi Ashe, a lawyer, in September 2013.

“I would never go after another woman’s man,” Lawrence said. “I always forget about step one: find out if he already has a woman.”

Earlier this year, the actress admitted that she has a crush on “Seinfeld” co-creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David. At least David isn’t married at the moment.

