Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Considered 'Obese' By Hollywood Standards

Photo: Elle

“Hunger Games” actress Jennifer Lawrence appears on the cover of this month’s Elle magazine and the 22-year-old talks about being a “fat actress” in Hollywood.”I eat like a caveman. I’ll be the only actress who doesn’t have anorexia rumours,” Lawrence tells the fashion mag. “In Hollywood, I’m obese. I’m considered a fat actress.”



The Oscar-nominated actress goes on to joke that “I’m Val Kilmer in that one picture on the beach.”

But Lawrence gets more serious when discussing using her new fame to be a role model for younger girls.

“I’m never going to starve myself for a part,” she says. “I don’t want little girls to be like, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I’m going to skip dinner.'”

And Lawrence lets herself indulge sometimes, too.

The actress says that when she’s with her boyfriend, 22-year-old actor Nicholas Hoult, “We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and we turn into two perverted Homer Simpsons, like, ‘Oh, she’s got a nice arse.’ I never thought we’d have such different opinions on asses.”

Whatever the couple do for fun, it’s working, as Lawrence tells the mag, “[He] is honestly my best friend too. He’s my favourite person to be around and makes me laugh harder than anybody.”

Lawrence can next be seen in this month’s “Silver Linings Playbook” alongside Bradley Cooper and her issue of Elle hits newsstands on November 13.

SEE ALSO: Lionsgate crushes Q2 expectations thanks to ‘Hunger Games’ DVD sales >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.