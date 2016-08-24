Jennifer Lawrence is the year's highest-paid actress once again

Jennifer Lawrence is the highest-paid actress in the world for a second straight year.

According to Forbes‘ annual top 10 list, the Oscar winner banked $46 million before taxes over 12 months.

Though that is $13 million more than the actress who landed in second place, Melissa McCarthy ($33 million), it’s actually $6 million less than what Lawrence made last year.

The bulk of her earnings this year, according to Forbes, come from the profits she earned from the final “Hunger Games” movie “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” (which took in $653.4 million worldwide) and her upfront fee from her sci-fi movie “Passengers,” which opens in December of this year.

Following Lawrence and McCarthy on the list are: Scarlett Johansson at No. 3 ($25 million), Jennifer Aniston at No. 4 ($21 million), and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing is No. 5 ($17 million).

McCarthy had the biggest increase in earnings, up $10 million from 2015. And Charlize Theron made the list with $16.5 million to land in sixth place, the first time she’s been on the list since 2013.

Here is the complete list:



NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.