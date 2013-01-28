Here's What Made Jennifer Lawrence's Dress Slip At The SAG Awards

If you were watching the Screen Actors Guild Awards, you may have noticed something odd when Jennifer Lawrence went to accept the award for Best Actress.



Her dress visibly appeared to rip or slip revealing her thighs as she made her way to the stage.

Here’s the GIF via Tumblr:

Photo: Tumblr

Many, including a few fashion sites, thought the dress may have ripped in half:

Photo: @Stylelist / Twitter

Photo: @Styleite / Twitter

It seemed like everything was OK, since Lawrence smoothed the top part of her dress down, and accepted her award as if nothing ever occurred.

Photo: Tumblr

So, what was up with the dress?

It didn’t rip.

If you take a closer look at Lawrence’s Dior gown, it appears she was wearing an elaborate two piece.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

According to E!, that’s exactly what happened. Lawrence’s Christian Dior Haute Couture dress was simply a layered gown and slipped when she took the stage:

“The original gown, which was revealed on the runway at a couture fashion show on Monday, showed clear distinctions that were connected by sheer lining. Lawrence’s dress, however, had the lining hidden, so people couldn’t really tell that it was a tiered gown.”

SEE ALSO:

Lawrence’s acceptance speech for Best Actress >

Everything you missed from the SAG awards >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.