Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s ‘Dark Phoenix’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child, a representative for the actress confirmed to People.

Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019.

She is starring in the upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up,” set to be released this year, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney.

A representative for the actress confirmed the news to People on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Academy award-winning actress tied the knot with Maroney in October 2019 in a 150-guest wedding on Rhode Island, attended by Adele, Amy Schumer, and Cameron Diaz, among other A-list guests, according to Elle.

The couple got engaged earlier in the same year, reported Insider, and had been dating since June 2018, according to Us Weekly.

The Hunger Games actress will star in Netflix’s upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up,” starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as two astronomers hoping the save the world. The movie is slate to be released in December this year.