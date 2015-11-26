Jennifer Lawrence's next goal is directing, and she already has a movie lined up

Jennifer Lawrence has an Oscar on the mantel and just wrapped being the face of the successful “Hunger Games” franchise. So what’s next?

“I’ve wanted to direct as long as I’ve wanted to act,” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly for a new cover story.

That’s right, the 25-year-old is ready to go behind the camera, and the goal-driven superstar has been thinking about being a director since her teens.

“I’ve wanted to direct since I was 16 and always thought I should start making steps towards that,” she said. “If I had tried to do it earlier, I wouldn’t have been ready. Now I actually feel ready.”

And she already has a project lined up.

It’s a dark comedy called “Project Delirium,” which is based on an article about “mental warfare” in the 1960s.

“Like an acid experiment gone terribly wrong,” Lawrence said. “It’s funny.”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has had a hand in shaping material for development. Over the summer, news broke that she and new pal Amy Schumer are writing a screenplay together in which they play sisters.

