Jennifer Lawrence Ordered McDonald's From The Red Carpet At The Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence continues to make America fall in love with her. Before the Oscars, where Lawrence took home the best actress award, she was too busy and stressed to eat. But when she arrived on the red carpet she was starving and knew she would never make it through the long show without eating.



Seeing McDonalds across the street, Lawrence had her handler order her a happy meal. During an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Lawrence stopped talking to tell ask her handler to make sure they were going to bring fries and ketchup, too (via Gossip Cop):

Get More: Oscars 2013, Oscar Winners

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.