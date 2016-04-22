Jennifer Lawrence perfectly explains what makes Adele -- the best-selling artist of 2015 -- so popular

Getty Adele’s influence on music landed her on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list.

TIME Magazine recently unveiled its list of the 100 Most Influential People. Adele, who had a banner year in 2015, made the cut.

Each person on the list was written up by somebody with a special connection to the star. Jennifer Lawrence, a self-proclaimed Adele fan, as well as a friend, received the honour of writing about her.

“Saying ‘fan’ about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn’t it?” Lawrence wrote in the magazine.

Lawrence believes that Adele’s breakthrough moment came with “21.” According to her, that album is why so many people feel such a strong emotional connection to Adele’s music.

“When ’21’ came out, mine and billions of other lives were — not to sound dramatic — changed. Suddenly there were words to that before-indescribable pain, frustration, sadness, then revolution that all comes from a breakup. I felt understood, I felt stronger, and above all, I hadn’t sung in front of a mirror with a hairbrush since Destiny’s Child,” Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence says Adele’s most recent album, “25,” was a huge change for the artist. But the elements of Adele that people love and connect with, her voice and her lyrics, remained the same.

“The way she is able to capture herself, and then in turn us, has turned her into a star that’s not a star we look at, but a giant star with its own gravity that we are drawn to,” Lawrence continued. “[Her voice] is once-in-a-lifetime.”

Adele’s “25” was the best-selling album of 2015, selling 8.01 million copies in the US alone, according to Billboard. Meanwhile, her hit single “Hello” has over 1 billion views on YouTube.

We hear Lawrence isn’t doing so bad, either.

Read Lawrence’s full write-up here.

NOW WATCH: Adele briefly halted the first concert on her world tour so she could help a fan propose to her boyfriend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.