Jennifer Lawrence isn't interested in being in any 'Hunger Games' prequels

Following the remarks by Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns that “The Hunger Games” is like “Harry Potter” and that it will “live on and on and on,” the face of the franchise has a few thoughts of her own.

“I wouldn’t be involved,” Jennifer Lawrence told Variety.

Lawrence, who made the franchise into a huge moneymaker for Lionsgate thanks to her portrayal of the story’s main character, Katniss Everdeen, believes it’s a little too soon to be talking about prequels. The final chapter in “The Hunger Games” franchise, “The Hunger Games — Mockingjay – Part 2,” is still currently in theatres (and at the top of the box office, at the moment).

“They have got to let the body get cold, in my opinion,” she said.

Granted, this is from someone who has just wrapped up a franchise that she’s been involved with since 2012. Harrison Ford didn’t want anywhere near a blaster after “Return of the Jedi” wrapped.

And any prequels that were to be made for “The Hunger Games” likely would not involve Lawrence or another one of the previous main actors.

But with a franchise that just finished up with over $1 billion at the box office, it’s never too early to think about how the property can expand.

