Jennifer Lawrence reveals she accidentally inhaled a magnetic nose ring and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio while they were filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence says she spit out a magnetic nose ring in front of Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of “Don’t Look Up.”

“Many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out,” she said.

The actress underwent a transformation for her role, sporting a wig and double nose rings.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she had to spit out a fake nose ring in front of Leonardo DiCaprio while filming “Don’t Look Up.”

Lawrence, who donned an auburn wig and double nose rings for her role in the film, said in an interview with Vanity Fair that one of the fake piercings was repeatedly an issue.

“The nose rings…one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet,” she told Vanity Fair. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Lawrence plays an astronomer who is attempting to warn the planet of impending doom in the film, which will hit select theaters on December 10 and stream on Netflix on December 24.

Along with Lawrence and DiCaprio, the film features a number of other stars, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande.